Merrimack visits UMass-Lowell after Mincey’s 31-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-2)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on Merrimack after Quinton Mincey scored 31 points in UMass-Lowell’s 80-70 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The River Hawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks fifth in the America East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 2.0.

The Warriors are 0-3 in road games. Merrimack has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMass-Lowell averages 86.7 points, 19.9 more per game than the 66.8 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Adam Clark is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

