Merrimack visits Butler after Clark’s 22-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (1-3) at Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Butler after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 74-63 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Butler finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack finished 21-12 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

