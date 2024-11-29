Merrimack secures 72-68 win over Troy

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Devon Savage scored 23 points as Merrimack beat Troy 72-68 on Friday. Savage went 8 of…

Savage went 8 of 10 from the field (7 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Warriors (2-6). Adam Clark added 20 points while finishing 9 of 14 from the floor and had seven assists and three steals. Matt Becht had 12 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range). The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Trojans (4-3) were led in scoring by Myles Rigsby, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Tayton Conerway added 13 points and six steals for Troy. Jackson Fields finished with 10 points.

