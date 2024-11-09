Merrimack plays Vermont in non-conference matchup

Vermont Catamounts at Merrimack Warriors North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6; over/under is 128.5…

Vermont Catamounts at Merrimack Warriors

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Vermont square off in non-conference action.

Merrimack finished 21-12 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Warriors shot 43.8% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

Vermont went 18-1 in America East games and 10-4 on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

