Mercyhurst visits Cal after Stojakovic’s 20-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-3) at California Golden Bears (5-1)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Mercyhurst after Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points in Cal’s 83-77 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Golden Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Cal averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 1-3 away from home. Mercyhurst is third in the NEC allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Cal is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 70.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 73.8 Cal allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is scoring 18.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Golden Bears.

Jeff Planutis is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Lakers.

