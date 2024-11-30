Mercyhurst plays Sacramento State on 3-game road skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-4) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9.5; over/under…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-4)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Sacramento State looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Hornets have gone 1-1 at home. Sacramento State scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-4 on the road. Mercyhurst ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

Sacramento State averages 71.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 68.5 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 68.9 points per game, 3.1 more than the 65.8 Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Neal averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Lakers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

