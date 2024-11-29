Mercyhurst plays Sacramento State, looks to break road losing streak

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-4) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will attempt to…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-4)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Lakers visit Sacramento State.

The Hornets have gone 1-1 at home. Sacramento State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 1-4 in road games. Mercyhurst is fifth in the NEC scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

Sacramento State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Hornets.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

