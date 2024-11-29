Mercer plays Bethune-Cookman, looks to end road skid

Mercer Bears (3-5) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Bethune-Cookman looking…

Mercer Bears (3-5) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Bethune-Cookman looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman averages 14.0 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Kayla White with 3.0.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ashlee Locke averaging 2.3.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shomari Phillips is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 5.8 points.

Ariana Bennett is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.0 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.