Mercer Bears visit the South Alabama Jaguars

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:41 AM

Mercer Bears (2-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Mercer.

South Alabama went 16-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 75.7 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Mercer finished 4-9 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

