Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mercer Bears to visit…

Mercer Bears to visit DePaul Blue Demons Monday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2024, 3:22 AM

Mercer Bears (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Mercer.

DePaul went 3-15 at home last season while going 3-29 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up