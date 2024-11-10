Mercer Bears to visit DePaul Blue Demons Monday

Mercer Bears (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)
Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Mercer.
DePaul went 3-15 at home last season while going 3-29 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.
Mercer finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
