Mercer Bears to visit DePaul Blue Demons Monday

Mercer Bears (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Mercer. DePaul…

Mercer Bears (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Mercer.

DePaul went 3-15 at home last season while going 3-29 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.