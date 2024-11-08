Memphis visits UNLV following Cherry’s 24-point showing

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (1-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Memphis after Jeremiah…

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (1-0)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Memphis after Jeremiah Cherry scored 24 points in UNLV’s 93-79 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

UNLV finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

Memphis went 7-6 on the road and 22-10 overall a season ago. The Tigers shot 46.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

