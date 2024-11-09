Memphis visits UNLV after Haggerty’s 25-point outing

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (1-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is…

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at UNLV Rebels (1-0)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces UNLV after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Memphis’ 83-75 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

UNLV finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Rebels averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.9 last season.

Memphis finished 10-7 in AAC games and 7-6 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 8.6 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

