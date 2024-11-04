Memphis hosts Missouri to start season

Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis opens the season at home against Missouri.

Memphis went 22-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Memphis Tigers averaged 80.5 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Missouri Tigers shot 43.9% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

