Memphis faces Ohio after Haggerty’s 29-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (2-0)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Ohio after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Memphis’ 80-74 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

Memphis finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Ohio went 14-6 in MAC games and 5-7 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 77.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

