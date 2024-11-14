Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Memphis faces Ohio after…

Memphis faces Ohio after Haggerty’s 29-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 3:41 AM

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (2-0)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Ohio after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Memphis’ 80-74 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

Memphis finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Ohio went 14-6 in MAC games and 5-7 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 77.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up