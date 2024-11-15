Memphis defeats Ohio 94-70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 23 points in Memphis’ 94-70 win against Ohio on Friday night. Haggerty added…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 23 points in Memphis’ 94-70 win against Ohio on Friday night.

Haggerty added seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-0). Tyrese Hunter scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 13 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Nick Jourdain shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Ajay Sheldon led the Bobcats (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Ohio also got 19 points and two steals from AJ Brown. Elmore James also had 11 points.

Haggerty led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 43-38 at the break. Memphis extended its lead to 77-60 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run. Hunter scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

