McNeese visits No. 2 Alabama following Garcia’s 21-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits No. 2 Alabama after Javohn Garcia scored 21 points in McNeese’s 111-57 win over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

Alabama went 25-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.1 points per game last season, 37.2 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

McNeese finished 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record on the road last season. The Cowboys averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.2 last season.

