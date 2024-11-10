Live Radio
McNeese visits No. 2 Alabama following Garcia’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2024, 3:23 AM

McNeese Cowboys (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits No. 2 Alabama after Javohn Garcia scored 21 points in McNeese’s 111-57 win over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

Alabama went 25-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.1 points per game last season, 37.2 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

McNeese finished 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record on the road last season. The Cowboys averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

