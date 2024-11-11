McNeese visits No. 2 Alabama after Garcia’s 21-point performance

McNeese Cowboys (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -20.5;…

McNeese Cowboys (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -20.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on No. 2 Alabama after Javohn Garcia scored 21 points in McNeese’s 111-57 win over the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

Alabama went 25-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

McNeese went 19-1 in Southland action and 11-3 on the road a season ago. The Cowboys averaged 14.9 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

