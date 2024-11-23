McNeese faces Longwood

Longwood Lancers (6-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese squares off…

Longwood Lancers (6-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese squares off against Longwood at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cowboys are 3-2 in non-conference play. McNeese averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Lancers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Longwood ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 25.8% from 3-point range.

McNeese scores 78.4 points, 11.9 more per game than the 66.5 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 8.7 more points per game (76.3) than McNeese gives up to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

K.J. McClurg is averaging 15.8 points for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.