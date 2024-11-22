McNeese Cowboys take on the Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) vs. McNeese Cowboys (2-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys…

Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) vs. McNeese Cowboys (2-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will take on Illinois State at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

McNeese finished 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys gave up 62.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Illinois State went 15-17 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

