McNeese Cowboys and the Longwood Lancers play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Longwood Lancers (6-0) vs. McNeese Cowboys (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Longwood at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cowboys are 3-2 in non-conference play. McNeese ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 5.0.

The Lancers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Longwood has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

McNeese makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Longwood has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Parker is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Cowboys.

K.J. McClurg is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 15.8 points.

