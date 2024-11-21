McNeese Cowboys and the Illinois State Redbirds meet

Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) vs. McNeese Cowboys (2-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese squares…

Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) vs. McNeese Cowboys (2-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese squares off against Illinois State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

McNeese finished 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 62.2 points per game and shoot 38.8% from the field last season.

Illinois State went 15-17 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Redbirds averaged 12.4 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

