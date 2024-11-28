McMiller leads Rutgers against Marquette after 27-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays…

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Marquette after Kiyomi McMiller scored 27 points in Rutgers’ 66-49 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-1 at home. Rutgers scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Marquette finished 12-8 in Big East games and 7-4 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

