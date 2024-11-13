Live Radio
McMillan leads Canisius against Mercyhurst after 31-point showing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 3:41 AM

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Mercyhurst after Paul McMillan IV scored 31 points in Canisius’ 87-78 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

Mercyhurst did not play in Division I last season.

Canisius went 14-18 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

