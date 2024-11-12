McMillan leads Canisius against Mercyhurst after 31-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1) Erie, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Mercyhurst after…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Mercyhurst after Paul McMillan IV’s 31-point game in Canisius’ 87-78 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

Mercyhurst did not play in Division I last season.

Canisius went 3-12 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.