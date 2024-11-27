McMillan and Canisius host Robert Morris

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-7) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-7) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Robert Morris after Paul McMillan IV scored 25 points in Canisius’ 83-76 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Colonials are 4-0 in home games. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 39.4 boards. Alvaro Folgueiras leads the Colonials with 11.6 rebounds.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 in road games. Canisius gives up 85.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.9 points per game.

Robert Morris is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 51.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 62.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 65.9 Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Colonials.

McMillan is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

