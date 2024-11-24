McLean, Duax lead FGCU over Florida International 60-59

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zavian McLean scored 18 points to lead FGCU and Michael Duax secured the victory with…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zavian McLean scored 18 points to lead FGCU and Michael Duax secured the victory with a free throw with 21 seconds left as the Eagles defeated Florida International 60-59 on Sunday.

McLean shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (2-5). Rahmir Barno scored 11 points and added five assists and three steals. Jevin Muniz shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with nine points.

Jayden Brewer finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (2-5). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points for Florida International. Dashon Gittens also had seven points and eight rebounds.

McLean scored 14 points in the first half and FGCU went into the break trailing 30-29. Barno scored a team-high nine points for FGCU in the second half. FGCU outscored Florida International by two points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

