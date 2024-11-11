McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Stanford after 30-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona visit…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona visit Stanford after Trenton McLaughlin scored 30 points in Northern Arizona’s 115-67 win over the S’western Assemblies Lions.

Stanford finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Cardinal averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona finished 6-12 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Lumberjacks shot 43.8% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

