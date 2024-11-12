McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Stanford after 30-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -18; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -18; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Stanford after Trenton McLaughlin scored 30 points in Northern Arizona’s 115-67 win over the S’western Assemblies Lions.

Stanford finished 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinal averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Arizona finished 7-12 in Big Sky action and 6-12 on the road last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.