McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Incarnate Word after 21-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-1)
Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Incarnate Word after Trenton McLaughlin scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-47 victory over the Embry-Riddle (AZ) Eagles.
The Lumberjacks have gone 3-0 in home games. Northern Arizona is the best team in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.
Incarnate Word went 3-14 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Cardinals gave up 78.6 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.
