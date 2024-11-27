Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » McLaughlin and Northern Arizona…

McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Houston Christian

The Associated Press

November 27, 2024, 3:43 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-4)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Houston Christian after Trenton McLaughlin scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 72-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 at home. Houston Christian gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-1 away from home. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona’s 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Dawkins is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Huskies.

McLaughlin is shooting 43.7% and averaging 22.7 points for the Lumberjacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up