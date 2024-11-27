McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Houston Christian

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-4)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Houston Christian after Trenton McLaughlin scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 72-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 at home. Houston Christian gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-1 away from home. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona’s 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Dawkins is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Huskies.

McLaughlin is shooting 43.7% and averaging 22.7 points for the Lumberjacks.

