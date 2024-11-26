McKneely scores 18 points to help lead Virginia past Manhattan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 18 points and Andrew Rohde scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Virginia…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 18 points and Andrew Rohde scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Virginia held off feisty Manhattan 74-65 on Tuesday.

Blake Buchanan scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, Dai Dai Ames scored 10 points and distributed five assists and reserve Jacob Cofie scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Wesley Robinson scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, reserve Devin Dinkins scored 11 points and Masiah Gilyard scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Jaspers.

Manhattan never went away despite the fact the Cavaliers (4-2) built a 10-2 lead, never trailed and led by double digits for substantial portions.

McKneely made 1 of 2 foul shots to put Virginia in front 61-48 with 6:36 left to play. The Jaspers (3-3) responded with a 7-0 run with a jumper by Dinkins, a layup by Masiah Gilyard and a three-point play from Wesley Robinson.

Ames ended the Jaspers’ run with a pair of foul shots and Rhode made a jumper to push the lead to 65-55. Dinkins made a pair of foul shots and Will Sydnor added a layup to get Manhattan within 65-59 with 1:44 left but couldn’t get closer. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.