McKeithan scores 16, La Salle knocks off American 65-52

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 16 points helped La Salle defeat American 65-52 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

McKeithan went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Explorers. Jahlil White scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Daeshon Shepherd had 10 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles were led by Colin Smalls, who posted 10 points. Geoff Sprouse added nine points for American. Eric Michaels had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

