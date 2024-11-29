McKeithan leads La Salle against Temple after 27-point game

Temple Owls (4-2) at La Salle Explorers (5-2) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Temple…

Temple Owls (4-2) at La Salle Explorers (5-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Temple after Corey McKeithan scored 27 points in La Salle’s 92-77 victory over the Stetson Hatters.

The Explorers have gone 3-0 at home. La Salle averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamal Mashburn Jr. averaging 6.0.

La Salle averages 78.9 points, 6.4 more per game than the 72.5 Temple gives up. Temple averages 8.0 more points per game (79.7) than La Salle gives up (71.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeithan is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Explorers.

Mashburn averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 23.3 points while shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.