McGlockton perfect from field and Vanderbilt dumps Maryland Eastern Shore 102-63 in opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin McGlockton had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Vanderbilt won its season opener 102-63 over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

McGlockton mad all 10 of his field-goal attempts, including three dunks. He was good on 4 of 5 free throws.

The game marked the Vanderbilt debut of Mark Byington, who led James Madison to a 32-4 record and NCAA Tournament berth last season.

The Commodores led 45-33 at halftime then exploded for 57 points in the second half. They had only one turnover all game.

Jason Edwards had 19 points and five assists for Vandy. Tyler Nickel scored 14 points and Jaylen Carey added 13.

Ketron Shaw scored 23 for the Hawks and Cardell Bailey had 10 points.

UMES has a roster of 13 new players under first-year head coach Cleo Hill Jr.

