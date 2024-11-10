McGlockton leads Vanderbilt against Southeast Missouri State after 24-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -26.5;…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -26.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Southeast Missouri State after Devin scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 102-63 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Vanderbilt finished 9-23 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Commodores averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.9 last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 4-14 in OVC action and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Redhawks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shot 46.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.