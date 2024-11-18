McGhee scores 25 as UAB defeats Auburn-Montgomery 109-64

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ja’Borri McGhee had 25 points in UAB’s 109-64 victory over Auburn-Montgomery on Monday night. McGhee had…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ja’Borri McGhee had 25 points in UAB’s 109-64 victory over Auburn-Montgomery on Monday night.

McGhee had six assists for the Blazers (3-2). Bradley Ezewiro scored 17 points while going 6 of 6 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Christian Coleman finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

The Warhawks were led in scoring by Gilbert Croley, who finished with 16 points, four assists and five steals. Auburn-Montgomery also got 11 points and two steals from Trent Coleman. Chappelle Whitney had eight points.

UAB took the lead with 7:54 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 49-30 at halftime, with Christian Coleman racking up 10 points. UAB pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 35 points. They outscored Auburn-Montgomery by 26 points in the final half, as McGhee led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

UAB hosts Longwood in its next matchup on Friday.

