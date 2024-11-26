McCray scores 21 as Jacksonville knocks off Siena 75-64

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 21 points as Jacksonville beat Siena 75-64 on Tuesday. McCray added eight…

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 21 points as Jacksonville beat Siena 75-64 on Tuesday.

McCray added eight rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (4-3). Zach Bell scored 11 points, going 3 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Zimi Nwokeji went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Gavin Doty finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Saints (3-4). Major Freeman added 12 points and four assists for Siena. Tajae Jones also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

