McCray leads Jacksonville against South Carolina State after 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at Jacksonville Dolphins (1-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces South Carolina State after Robert McCray scored 26 points in Jacksonville’s 78-69 loss to the Furman Paladins.

Jacksonville went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Dolphins averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

South Carolina State went 14-18 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

