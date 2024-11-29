McCray leads Jacksonville against Georgia after 21-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Georgia after Robert…

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-1)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Georgia after Robert McCray scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 75-64 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Georgia has a 6-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-2 on the road. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Georgia averages 81.4 points, 9.4 more per game than the 72.0 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville scores 5.7 more points per game (73.7) than Georgia gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

McCray is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

