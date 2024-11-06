McComb’s 24 lead New Hampshire past UMass-Boston 99-69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 24 points as New Hampshire beat UMass-Boston 99-69 on Wednesday night. McComb…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 24 points as New Hampshire beat UMass-Boston 99-69 on Wednesday night.

McComb went 9 of 13 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (1-1). Sami Pissis scored 13 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line and added 10 rebounds and eight assists. Rex Sunderland shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Xavier McKenzie led the way for the Beacons with 29 points, six rebounds and two steals. UMass-Boston also got 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Cameron Perkins. Mark Barrett also put up five points and two steals.

Up next for New Hampshire is a matchup Saturday with UConn on the road. UMass-Boston visits UMass on Saturday.

