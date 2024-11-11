McCaffery leads Butler against Western Michigan after 23-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-1) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-1)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Western Michigan after Patrick McCaffery scored 23 points in Butler’s 68-66 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

Butler went 18-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Broncos averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.