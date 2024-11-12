Masic leads Portland against Oregon after 24-point game

Portland Pilots (1-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -26.5; over/under is…

Portland Pilots (1-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -26.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Oregon after Vukasin Masic scored 24 points in Portland’s 94-53 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

Oregon finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Portland went 2-11 on the road and 12-21 overall a season ago. The Pilots averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

