Mashburn scores 26, Temple downs UMass 87-80

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 26 points in Temple’s 87-80 victory against UMass on Saturday night. Mashburn…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 26 points in Temple’s 87-80 victory against UMass on Saturday night.

Mashburn shot 9 for 20 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Owls (4-2). Quante Berry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. William Settle had 12 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line.

Jaylen Curry led the Minutemen (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. UMass also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Daniel Hankins-Sanford. Shahid Muhammad had 12 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.