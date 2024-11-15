Mascari leads Drake against FGCU after 26-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-3) at Drake Bulldogs (2-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-3) at Drake Bulldogs (2-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces FGCU after Mitch Mascari scored 26 points in Drake’s 66-51 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Drake finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 28-7 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 steals, 1.6 blocks and 8.8 turnovers per game last season.

FGCU went 14-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.