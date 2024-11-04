Maryland tips off season at home against Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers at Maryland Terrapins
College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -25.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland starts the season at home against Manhattan.
Maryland went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Terrapins averaged 10.9 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.
Manhattan went 7-23 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.