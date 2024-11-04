Live Radio
Maryland tips off season at home against Manhattan

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM

Manhattan Jaspers at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -25.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland starts the season at home against Manhattan.

Maryland went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Terrapins averaged 10.9 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Manhattan went 7-23 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

