Maryland tips off season at home against Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers at Maryland Terrapins College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -25.5; over/under is 134.5…

Manhattan Jaspers at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -25.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland starts the season at home against Manhattan.

Maryland went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Terrapins averaged 10.9 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Manhattan went 7-23 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.