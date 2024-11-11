Live Radio
Maryland thumps Florida A&M 84-53 for third straight 30-plus point win

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 9:28 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese led a balanced attack and scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Maryland throttled Florida A&M 84-53 on Monday night.

Selton Miguel scored 14 points, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 12, Derik Queen 11 and reserve Rodney Rice 10 for the Terrapins who had 11 players score.

Miguel converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer within the first three minutes and Maryland (3-0) scored the game’s first 15 points before the Rattlers (0-3).

Florida A&M’s Tyler Shirley made a 3, 1 of 2 free throws and Jamine Charles made a jump shot and the Rattlers closed to within 17-12 with 12:10 left before halftime.

Maryland led 21-14 after Reese threw down a dunk and the score remained that way for the next 5 1/2 minutes. Gillespie made a 3 with 3:53 left before halftime to make it 27-16 and Maryland maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Terps were up 40-21 at intermission with Reese and Miguel already in double figures.

Shirley finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Florida A&M.

For the first time in program history, Maryland has started a season with three consecutive 30-point wins. The Terrapins opened the season beating Manhattan, 79-49 and Mount Saint Mary’s, 86-52.

The closest the Terps came to the feat was in 1972-73 (127-82 vs. Brown, 82-50 at Richmond, and 107-80 at Canisius) and 1975-76 (127-84 vs. East Carolina, 99-42 vs. DePauw, 98-71 at Richmond).

