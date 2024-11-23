Maryland Terrapins face the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (3-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-1) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays Villanova at…

Villanova Wildcats (3-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays Villanova at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Terrapins are 4-1 in non-conference play. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 40.2 rebounds. Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in non-conference play. Villanova is fourth in the Big East with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 3.8.

Maryland makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Villanova averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Rice averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Dixon is averaging 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

