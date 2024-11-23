Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Maryland Terrapins face the…

Maryland Terrapins face the Villanova Wildcats

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 3:41 AM

Villanova Wildcats (3-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays Villanova at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Terrapins are 4-1 in non-conference play. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 40.2 rebounds. Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in non-conference play. Villanova is fourth in the Big East with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 3.8.

Maryland makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Villanova averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Rice averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Dixon is averaging 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up