Maryland Terrapins and the Villanova Wildcats meet in Newark, New Jersey

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 3:42 AM

Villanova Wildcats (3-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Villanova in Newark, New Jersey.

The Terrapins have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 32.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in non-conference play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 7.8.

Maryland’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Terrapins.

Dixon is averaging 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

