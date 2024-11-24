Maryland Terrapins and the Villanova Wildcats meet in Newark, New Jersey

Villanova Wildcats (3-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-1) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -4.5; over/under…

Villanova Wildcats (3-3) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Villanova in Newark, New Jersey.

The Terrapins have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 32.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in non-conference play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 7.8.

Maryland’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Terrapins.

Dixon is averaging 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.