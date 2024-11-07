Maryland hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Queen’s 22-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Derik Queen scored 22 points in Maryland’s 79-49 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

Maryland finished 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terrapins averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 5-13 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.