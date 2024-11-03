Maryland hosts Manhattan for season opener

Manhattan Jaspers at Maryland Terrapins
College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -24.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland starts the season at home against Manhattan.
Maryland finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Terrapins averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from deep.
Manhattan finished 4-12 on the road and 7-23 overall last season. The Jaspers averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 9.5 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
